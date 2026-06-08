Five people die, one person in critical condition after Santa Maria crash

June 8, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A total of five people died and another person is in critical condition following a crash in Santa Maria early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a driver crashed a vehicle at the intersection of South Broadway and Miller Street. A preliminary investigation revealed the single vehicle collided with a traffic signal pole, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Emergency personnel pronounced four occupants of the vehicle dead at the scene of the crash. Responders transported two additional occupants to Marian Regional Medical Center.

One of those individuals later died at the hospital. The other remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary evidence located at the scene suggests alcohol may have factored into the collision.

Police have also received information indicating the vehicle may have been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing. Investigators ask that anyone who has information related to the crash contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit at (805) 928-3781.

Officials are withholding the identities of the victims until relatives have been notified of their deaths.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...