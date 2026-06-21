Crews rescue kayakers near San Simeon
June 21, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Crews rescued a pair of kayakers from the Pacific Ocean near San Simeon on Saturday.
Prior to 11 a.m., a kayak reportedly capsized about two miles south of the Elephant Seal parking area on Highway 1. Cal Fire and Cambria fire personnel responded, along with a CHP H-70 helicopter.
Rescue swimmers brought one of the kayakers to shore. Rescue personnel assisted the second individual back into the kayak. Crews remained on scene while the kayak was brought to shore.
There were no reported injuries.
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