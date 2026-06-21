Teen gang member arrested on weapons charges in Santa Maria

June 21, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police arrested a teen probationer and alleged gang member this weekend for weapons offenses.

On Saturday, Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team detectives conducted a probation search at a home in the 1400 block of Claremont Place. During the search, detectives found two loaded Polymer80-style guns without serial numbers, according to the police department.

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old probationer who has documented gang ties, police said. Authorities booked the teen in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on multiple weapons-related charges.

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