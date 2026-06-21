Gas prices falling in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

June 21, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

For the fifth week in a row, gas prices fell in the United States. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 12 cents last week to $5.83 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 16 cents to $5.58 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell 14 cents to $3.93 a gallon.

“Crude oil prices are down as the United States and Iran reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” according to AAA. “Sliding gas prices come as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Independence Day in record numbers starting next weekend.”

SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.82. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.35 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.29 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.33 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.33 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.39 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.43 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.45 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.45 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.45 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.59

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