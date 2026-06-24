Feds arrest alleged Santa Maria child porn producer

June 24, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following a joint investigation by the FBI and Santa Maria Police Department, a registered sex offender is facing federal charges in a child pornography case.

Authorities arrested Brandon Johnson, 31, for allegedly producing and distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the FBI Los Angeles Field Office. Johnson will appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about possible victims in the case call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460 or the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Johnson was convicted in 2019 of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor in sexual conduct and of arranging a meeting with a minor with intent to commit a specified sex offense, according to the Megan’s Law database. He was also convicted in 2025 of attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

The sex offender was last released from custody in 2025. Johnson is listed as a transient living in Santa Maria.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...