Firefighters battle house fire near Paso Robles

June 24, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire damaged a house near Paso Robles early Wednesday morning before firefighters extinguished it, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a caller reporter the blaze burning at a residence in the 1100 block of Ladera Lane. Cal Fire personnel, as well as Paso Robles and Templeton firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and then conducted extensive overhaul, checking for any remaining hotspots or extension.

The fire appears to have destroyed a garage or carport and a pickup truck that was parked inside.

It is unclear what caused the blaze. Fire officials did not report any injuries.

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