On person killed in Highway 101 crash near Avila Beach

June 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Avila Beach on Tuesday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a driver in a Toyota truck was headed southbound near San Luis Bay Drive when the truck veered up an embankment before rolling down and landing on top of a BMW. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased driver’s name is not being disclosed pending notification of their next of kin.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries.

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