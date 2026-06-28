Newsom appoints John Higuera Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge

June 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday the appointment of Juan Higuera to a judgeship in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Higuera has served as a deputy public defender at the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office since 2018. He worked as an associate at multiple firms including at Hathaway Firm from 2016 to 2018 and at Hager & Dowling from 2015 to 2016.

From 2013 to 2015, he served as a deputy district attorney at the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Higuera earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John McGregor.

Higuera is a Democrat.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...