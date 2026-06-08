Paso Robles cannabis seller facing battery charges

June 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man who helped the former city manager and the Tribune promote claims of a conspiracy is under investigation related to the battery of a Fresno man. This is the second allegation of criminal activity in less than two months against cannabis delivery driver Ernest Hall.

On May 31, a Fresno couple visiting the area decided to stop at a cannabis dispensary, and found Dubs Green Garden on Weed Maps. CalCoastNews is not naming the victims in this article.

After discovering there was no sign on the front of the building, the Fresno man got out of his truck and told his wife he was going to walk around the building. But before he could, Ernest Hall came running from the back of the building yelling for the man to leave because they do not sell pot there.

Ernest Hall told the Fresno man, who said he was on a city sidewalk, to leave and then threatened to break the man’s jaw and beat him up, the Fresno woman said.

Grace Hall and her daughters came out of the building and told Ernest Hall to stop, they were customers, and he was acting like a crazy person, the Fresno woman said.

Ernest Hall then attempted to headbutt the Fresno man, but only Ernest Hall’s cap hit the man. What appeared to be a teenager then began videotaping the exchange, the Fresno woman said.

The Fresno man called Ernest Hall a dumbass multiple times. Ernest Hall responded calling the Fresno man a dumbass and a bitch. The man called Ernest Hall the “N word,” enraging the situation even further.

The Fresno couple then drove away.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on May 31, Ernest Hall posted the teen’s video on his Facebook page. Hall family members then posted claims of racism against the couple’s business, including a Yelp review with a photo from a security camera still shot taken from the cannabis business.

In his Facebook post, Ernest Hall says he thought the Fresno man was an undercover officer attempting to get him to break the law.

“After being informed that we are a delivery-only service he was asked to leave and chose to make a scene,” Ernest Hall posted on Facebook. “I’m used to being called a N-word. But there is no racism here in Paso Robles. I bet you its just another under cover Paso PD.”

In the days that followed, Grace Hall left several messages on the couple’s phone threatening to finish what they had started, the Fresno woman said. While the couple regrets the use of the “N word,” they were primarily concerned the Hall’s would follow through on their threats.

Concerned for her family’s safety, the Fresno couple contacted the Paso Robles Police Department to report the assault and the threats. The department sent a request for battery charges to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

The Fresno couple is also planning to apply for a restraining order to protect themselves from the Halls.

In an odd twist, the Tribune reported that a police officer said there was no evidence of what occurred before the teen began filming.

However, California law requires the Halls to have suervellance video outside the cannabis business, footage city staff previously monitored. In addition, the Halls posted a photo on Yelp taken by one of their surveillance cameras.

California Code of Regulations, Title 16, Division 42, Section 5044

“The regulation requires all non-cultivation licensed cannabis facilities to operate a digital video surveillance system meeting specific standards:

“Resolution and clarity: Cameras must have a minimum resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels.

“Placement: Permanently mounted cameras must record activity within 20 feet of all entry and exit points, as well as at all point-of-sale areas, limited-access areas, and security rooms.

“Continuous recording: Surveillance must operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, recording at a minimum of 15 frames per second (FPS).

“Retention: All recordings must be stored in a tamper-resistant manner and retained for a minimum of 90 calendar days.”

After learning the man at their shop on May 31 was not a police officer, the Halls claimed the Fresno man started the fight and that as he drove away he made a hand gesture mimicking the cocking of a gun, according to the Tribune.

The Halls then voiced plans to seek criminal charges and a restraining order against the Fresno couple.

This is not the first time the Halls used the court system to silence a critic. In 2025, Grace Hall filed a restraining order against a woman who spoke out against the couple at public meetings for delivering recreational cannabis while restricted to delivering medical maijauna.

In 2018, the city authorized Ernest Hall’s wife Grace Johnson, who also goes by Grace Hall, to deliver medical marijuana products through Dubs Green Garden. Ernest Hall is not named as an owner of Dubs Green Garden.

Ernest Hall has a lengthy criminal history that includes nine arrests in San Luis Obispo County that may have impacted his ability to get a state license. Ernest Hall’s charges include three for drunk driving, two driving on a suspended license, assault, battery and marijuana possession.

He pleaded no contest to his latest felony charge, battery with serious bodily injury, in 2017.

In mid-2024, former Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis failed to get a settlement from the city over alleged work-related stress. He then revised his claim to include allegations of harassment and a conspiracy against him supported by only two witnesses – Grace and Ernest Hall.

And since Ernest and Grace Hall became witnesses to support Lewis’ conspiracy claim, the couple began openly delivering recreational cannabis in violation of state marijuana regulations.

On Aug. 4, 2025, Grace Hall filed for a restraining order against Linda George claiming she had inflicted emotional distress on her, Ernest Hall and their four children. Grace Hall’s filing also accused George of tortious interference of their cannabis business because of her comments during Paso Robles City Council meetings.

Grace Hall’s restraining order attempt fell flat after the judge explained they could not block people from speaking at city meetings regarding the Hall’s issues, including dozens of tax liens.

Because of the Hall’s failures to pay their taxes, on April 2, 2024, the California Franchise Tax Board suspended Dubs Green Garden Inc., according to the California Secretary of State. As a result, Dubs Green Garden couldn’t legally operate, conduct financial transactions, or enter into new contracts.

Even though people under 21 years old age are not permitted in cannabis businesses or in delivery vehicles, the Hall’s two daughters have accompanied them on deliveries and were in the business on May 31.

Under California law, people under 21 are prohibited from entering or working in licensed commercial cannabis businesses. Permitting minors on the premises or hiring them to handle cannabis violates both state labor laws and Department of Cannabis Control regulations.

After receiving multiple tips that Ernest and Grace Hall were selling recreational cannabis while only licensed to sell medical marijuana, the city opened an investigation. After determining the Halls were advertising recreational deliveries, officers placed an order.

In an April 14 Paso Robles Police Department sting, officers busted Ernest Hall for delivering recreational pot. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office then charged Ernest Hall with unauthorized cannabis delivery.

He is scheduled for a further arraignment on Aug. 3. The battery case remains under investigation.

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