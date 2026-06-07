More than 2,600 households without power in Atascadero, Templeton
June 7, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
More than 2,600 PG&E customers in Atascadero and Templeton are without power on Sunday afternoon because of two separate outages. Both are unplanned outages.
At 12:08 p.m., 2,303 PG&E customers on the west side of Highway 101 and north of Morro Road in Atascadero lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on by 3 p.m.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., 329 PG&E customers in south Templeton on the west side of Highway 101 lost power. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.
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