Paulding, Dantona widen leads in SLO County supervisor races

June 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Both San Luis Obispo County supervisor candidates Jim Dantona and Jimmy Paulding widen their leads following another ballot count on Monday.

Dantona is now leading Michael Erin Woody by 501 votes, or 52.46% to 47.54%, in the District 2 race. Dantona currently has 5,333 votes while Woody has 4,832.

On election night, Woody led by 240 votes.

In the District 4 SLO County supervisor race, Paulding leads Adam Verdin by 1,115 votes, or 54.38% to 45.62%.

With 48,606 unprocessed ballots, the county plans to release another update on Tuesday.

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