Los Osos tax measure pulls ahead in latest vote tally

June 9, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Los Osos parcel tax measure that had been narrowly failing, swung in favor of the yes vote in the tally released on Monday.

Measure B-26 would impose a $185 annual tax on Los Osos property owners in order to purchase the former Sunnyside Elementary School property and convert it into a community park. A majority vote is needed for the measure to pass.

Following Monday’s tally, the tax measure is currently passing by a total of 102 votes. Among the votes tallied so far, 1,790, or 51.47%, have been yes, while 1,688, or 48.53%, have been no.

Measure B-26 calls for a maximum of $85 levied annually on each parcel to be used for the purchase of Sunnyside School. The remaining $100 levied annually would be used to fund park improvements, operation and maintenance costs.

The $85 portion of the tax would sunset after 15 years. The $100 portion would not sunset, and beginning July 1, 2027, the Los Osos Community Services District Board would be able to raise that amount annually in line with inflation.

Supporters of Measure B-26 argue Los Osos needs a proper community park, and the former Sunnyside school site is the right location. Opponents of the parcel tax argue that Los Osos already has open space and sports facilities, and the community services district does not have the capability of managing the project.

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