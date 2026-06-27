Person killed after car goes off Highway 166, down hillside

June 27, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person was killed on Friday when a vehicle went off the side of Highway 166 and about 200 feet down a hill adjacent to the roadway near the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county lines.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a caller reported the crash northeast of Santa Maria near Willow Springs. Santa Barbara County, Los Padres National Forest and Santa Maria fire personnel came out to the scene, along with Cal Fire personnel from San Luis Obispo County.

Crews located one deceased occupant of the vehicle and conducted an extensive search for other potential occupants.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities reduced traffic on Highway 166 to a single lane while emergency personnel worked at the scene.

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