Final SLO County election results, over 3,000 ballots not counted

June 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Following the last count on Thursday, San Luis Obispo County supervisor candidates Jimmy Paulding and Jim Dantona won their races along with Measure B in Los Osos.

Nearly 53% or 96,337 voters returned ballots.

However, with approximately 400 ballots with signature issues and another 2,905 ballots delivered late by the post office, 3.47% of the votes cast were not counted.

Final results

In the SLO County Supervisor District 2 race, Jim Dantona won his race against Michael Woody.

Jim Dantona (D) 53.43% – 9,375 votes

Michael Erin Woody (NPP) 46.57% – 8,171 votes In the SLO County Supervisor District 4 race, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding won his race against Adam Verdin. Jimmy Paulding (D) 53.49% – 11,398 votes

Adam Verdin (R) 46.51% – 9,911 votes SLO County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano won the election. Elaina Cano (D) 63.53% – 53,455 votes

Vanessa Rozo (R) 26.72% – 22,482 votes

Gaea Powell (R) 9.76% – 8,210 votes In Los Osos, Measure B, a tax of $185 per parcel to pay for a community park and sports fields at a former elementary school, passed. Yes, 54.07% – 3,465 votes

No, 45.93% – 2,943 votes

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