Final SLO County election results, over 3,000 ballots not counted
June 27, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Following the last count on Thursday, San Luis Obispo County supervisor candidates Jimmy Paulding and Jim Dantona won their races along with Measure B in Los Osos.
Nearly 53% or 96,337 voters returned ballots.
However, with approximately 400 ballots with signature issues and another 2,905 ballots delivered late by the post office, 3.47% of the votes cast were not counted.
Final results
In the SLO County Supervisor District 2 race, Jim Dantona won his race against Michael Woody.
Jim Dantona (D) 53.43% – 9,375 votes
Michael Erin Woody (NPP) 46.57% – 8,171 votes
In the SLO County Supervisor District 4 race, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding won his race against Adam Verdin.
Jimmy Paulding (D) 53.49% – 11,398 votes
Adam Verdin (R) 46.51% – 9,911 votes
SLO County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano won the election.
Elaina Cano (D) 63.53% – 53,455 votes
Vanessa Rozo (R) 26.72% – 22,482 votes
Gaea Powell (R) 9.76% – 8,210 votes
In Los Osos, Measure B, a tax of $185 per parcel to pay for a community park and sports fields at a former elementary school, passed.
Yes, 54.07% – 3,465 votes
No, 45.93% – 2,943 votes
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines