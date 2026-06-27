Police track down, arrest Paso Robles bank robbery suspect

June 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles officers tracked the man suspected of robbing a bank to the Fresno area. Detectives booked 36-year-old Ernesto Noriega Cisneros in the San Luis Obispo County Jail early Saturday morning.

After discovering Cisneros was in Fresno County, investigators contacted deputies who arrested the suspect on Friday evening.

Paso Robles detectives then headed to Fresno to take custody of Cisneros. Officers booked him in SLO County Jail for robbery and a probation violation. He remains in jail held without bail.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Cisneros entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Spring Street and claimed to be armed with a firearm. He then demanding money from a bank employee.

The teller, who handed the robber an unknown amount of cash, did not see a weapon. Cisneros fled the bank on foot, traveling northbound on Spring Street.

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