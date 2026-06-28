Gas prices plummeting in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs
June 28, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
For the sixth week in a row, gas prices fell in the United States. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 12 cents last week to $5.71 a gallon, according to AAA.
Even so, SLO County average gas prices are the highest on the Central Coast with Santa Barbara County at $5.56 and Monterey County at $5.52 a gallon.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents to $5.46 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell 13 cents to $3.86 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.70. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.19 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $4.99
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $4.99
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.19
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.23
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.25
- Shell – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $5.29
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.29
- Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.29
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37
- Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.39
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