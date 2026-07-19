Arroyo Grande carjacking suspect arrested after Highway 101 chase, standoff

July 19, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A carjacking suspect who allegedly struck and injured the owner of the car she stole led CHP officers on a chase from Arroyo Grande to Salinas on Saturday.

The woman allegedly stole a sedan in Arroyo Grande, then reportedly ran over the legs of the owner of the vehicle while fleeing the scene. CHP officers tracked down the suspect as she was driving northbound on Highway 101, but the woman refused to stop.

Eventually, officers managed to stop the suspect on Highway 101 near Main Street in Salinas. The woman refused to exit the car, and a standoff ensued on the highway.

Officers surrounded the sedan, but the woman refused to get out of the stolen car. Officers deployed a K-9 that jumped into the car window while the woman screamed. After getting the woman out of the car, the dog pulled one of her arms while officers successfully took the woman into custody.

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