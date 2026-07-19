Gas prices rising in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

July 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Amid unrest in the Middle East, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose nine cents last week to $5.77 a gallon, according to AAA.

“Instability along the Strait of Hormuz is contributing to the increase at the pump and pushing crude oil prices toward $80 per barrel,” according to AAA. “Most states are still averaging less than $4 per gallon.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 10 cents to $5.48 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased eight cents to $3.99 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.66. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.10 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.23 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.23 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.29 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.29 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.33 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.39 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.39 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.49

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