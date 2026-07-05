Fire damages duplex in Paso Robles

July 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A fire damaged a duplex in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon, but was extinguished before it caused major damage to the living quarters.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the duplex on the 600 block of Brookhill Drive and informed residents. Both occupants and their dog were able to safely evacuate before emergency personnel came to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-car garage on fire, with the blaze extending into the living space. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which limited damage to the living quarters and adjacent home.

Under the city’s automatic aid agreements, one fire engine and one battalion chief from Cal Fire and one fire engine from Atascadero Fire helped battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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