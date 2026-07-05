Gas prices falling in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs
July 5, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
For the seventh week in a row, gas prices fell in the United States. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell six cents last week to $5.65 a gallon, according to AAA.
Even so, the rate of declining prices slowed last week because of California’s July 1 excise tax hike, which added two cents. California has the highest gas prices in the country.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped eight cents to $5.38 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell six cents to $3.80 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.65. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.06 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.09
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.09
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.19
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.21
- Shell – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $5.29
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.29
- Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.29
- Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.29
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines