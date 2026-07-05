Gas prices falling in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

July 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

For the seventh week in a row, gas prices fell in the United States. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell six cents last week to $5.65 a gallon, according to AAA.

Even so, the rate of declining prices slowed last week because of California’s July 1 excise tax hike, which added two cents. California has the highest gas prices in the country.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped eight cents to $5.38 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell six cents to $3.80 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.65. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.06 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.09 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.09 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.19 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.21 Shell – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $5.29 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.29 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.29 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.29 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37

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