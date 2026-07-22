San Luis Obispo mayor apologizes for leaking Grand Jury report

July 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Earlier this year, several community activists discovered San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart had violated the law when she shared restricted information from the Grand Jury. Stewart responded saying she would do it again.

Following widespread condemnation from residents, at Tuesdays SLO City Council meeting Stewart read an apology.

“I wanted to take a moment, and I wrote this down,” Stewart said at times chocking up. “I usually just go off the cuff, but I want to make sure that I really include all of the key points of this next topic.

“So I wanted to take a moment to apologize for the handling of the release of the Grand Jury report. This was the Round and Round with Town and Gown report that came out last year.

“I am sorry that I did that and I take full responsibility for my actions. When the draft report was provided to the city in June 2025, my intent was to ensure we had comprehensive, accurate and collaborative feedback ready for the grand jury and for the community.

“Since the initial report had focused on both Cal Poly and the city, I had mistakenly assumed that Cal Poly was included in the draft distribution.

“I sincerely apologize to the members of the grand jury who worked on this report. I sincerely apologize to my city colleagues for the discomfort this has caused. And I apologize to the San Luis Obispo greater community.

“I take this role very seriously. I completely understand the subject matter of this report – student and neighborhood relation – is an intense, ongoing interest to our community.

“Report or no report, the city and Cal Poly must continue to partner together. We have to resolve these local issues. This is uncomfortable, this is uncalled for, and this is disturbing our community.

“And as we continue working together, I am committed to make sure that I am working constructively with all stakeholders to improve our community’s quality of life.

“During my seven plus years on this council, serving as a council member and serving as mayor, I have taken this job very seriously and I am committed to ensuring that the mistake is never repeated again.

“I want to thank you to everyone who has provided me with encouragement and support during these last few months.”

On June 13, 2025, the Grand Jury sent Stewart a copy of the report that included a lengthy list of recommendations and a warning that it was a violation of the law to share the report.

Even so, Stewart, a long-time Cal Poly employee, shared the report two hours and nine minutes after the grand jury sent it to her.

Stewart texted Courtney Kienow, an employee in Cal Poly’s Office of the President, asking if she knew the report was done. Stewart then shared the report with Cal Poly.

And while Stewart told the city council she “assumed that Cal Poly was included in the draft distribution,” her text messages with Kienow appear to contradict her claim.

Stewart and Kienow shared 32 texts trashing the grand jury and discussing the report before it was released publicly:

Kienow texted, “Only two pages in and so frustrated.”

Stewart texted, “It is as though some of our local friends wrote it,”

Kienow texted, “I am working on a rebuttal. Problem: Cal Poly is not identified in the report as a required respondent so I don’t believe they intend to share it with us at all before it’s published. Our leadership has not received it.”

Kienow texted, “If she doesn’t send it to me, are you comfortable with me emailing them my corrections based on you sharing it? I will send you what I am proposing.”

Stewart texted, “Happy to share your responses. I have so many problems with the thing as well. Love to chat with you about it. Let me know if you have time this afternoon to chat.”

Kienow texted, “So many people have the advanced copy of the report now… they’ll never know it came from you. Still, greatly appreciate you stepping out for whats right.”

Stewart texted, “So interesting. I told Whitney that I had assumed the university was going to be asked to respond and therefore I gave it to you. So, if it comes up, I am fine with being outed if I have to.”

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