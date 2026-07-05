Firefighters battling brush fire burning near San Luis Obispo

July 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A brush fire burning near San Luis Obispo Sunday has scorched 15 acres, with 30% containment.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the fire burning off O’ Connor Way northwest of San Luis Obispo. There are 55 firefighters battling the blaze.

Firefighters are filling trucks with water from several properties on O’Connor Way.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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