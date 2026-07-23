Templeton advisory group chair pleads guilty to criminal charges

July 23, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Criminal allegations, restraining orders, gorilla costumes, firearms, vandalism, theft, threats and harassment continue to sully the reputation of an advisory group in Templeton. On Wednesday, the current chair of the Templeton Area Advisory Group pleaded guilty to one felony count of vandalism and seven charges of violating court restraining orders.

Facing 32 criminal charges related to violating multiple restraining and court orders, vandalism and petty theft – 71-year-old David leader agreed to plead guilty to eight charges. He also agreed to a 30 day sentence in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, two years felony probation, and restitution of $684.

Leader’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19, at which time he will be taken into custody to begin serving his sentence. If he fails to abide by the terms of his plea agreement, which includes not harassing or contacting his neighbors while on probation, the court will sentence Leader to two years in jail or prison.

Several years ago, Leader and others in his neighborhood quarreled over a road designation and access.

Following the disagreement, multiple neighbors filed for and received restraining orders against Leader, according to court records. Neighbors accused Leader of trespassing, shouting obscenities and making threats, at times while carrying a firearm.

In total, the court granted three restraining orders to protect eight neighbors. The neighbors then put up video cameras which captured Leader repeatedly violating the court orders, including taking a neighbor’s surveillance camera while dressed in what appeared to be a gorilla costume.

Disagreements and conflicts have hobbled the Templeton Area Advisory Group board member’s ability to serve the community.

The Templeton advisory group serves as a voice for Templeton residents, providing input to SLO County on planning, land use, public safety, and community development. Regardless, San Luis Obispo County has final authority on all decisions.

The nine-member board is known for disagreements between board members, interruptions, resignations and removals. The board is currently one member short, and missing two alternates.

After former chair Jennifer Jones resigned in Dec. 2025 noting she was unable to “conduct meetings in a civilized and professional manner,” Leader moved into the chair position.

As part of his plea agreement, Leader is permitted to participate as a member of the Templeton Area Advisory Group in the July 4th Templeton parade, so long as he does not otherwise violate a restraining order.

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