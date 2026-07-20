Lompoc police investigating assault, homicide
July 20, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Lompoc police are investigating the death of a person following a violent assault on Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a body on the 400 block of North I Street. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased person with injuries consistent with an assault, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
During the initial investigation, officers identified evidence that led them to the 400 block of North G Street. Lompoc detectives took over the investigation and are continuing to process the scene, canvass the area and follow up on leads.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information related to the case to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau.
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