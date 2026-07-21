One person killed in rollover crash in rural Paso Robles

July 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

One person is dead in a single vehicle rollover crash on Adelaida Road in rural Paso Robles on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle left the the 4600 block of Adelaida Road and went down an embankment. There was no one exiting the vehicle.

Fire crews arrived to find the vehicle had landed on its roof about 50 feet to 75 feet down the embankment.

Adelaida Road is closed from Hidden Mountain Road and Stags Leap Way.

CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.

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