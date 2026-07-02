Man drowns at Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County

July 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 20-year-old man died while swimming in Lopez Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported a swimmer in distress. A 20-year-old man had been swimming with friends when he appeared to struggle and went underwater.

His friends flagged down a nearby boat. The people onboard located the swimmer and pulled him from the water.

Despite lifesaving measures, Nathan Martinez of Santa Maria was later pronounced deceased at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

“The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere condolences to Mr. Martinez’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” according to a press release.

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