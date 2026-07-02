Neighbor arrested for burglarizing Grover Beach car wash

July 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man who was living across the street from Bob’s Car Wash in Grover Beach allegedly burglarized the business several times.

On May 6, Grover Beach officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 200 block of W. Grand Avenue. Officers learned that a suspect broke through the car wash door and stole coins from a coin machine.

Over the next several weeks, the suspect returned, and several more burglaries occurred at Bob’s Car Wash.

Patrol officers, detectives, community service officers and professional staff worked to identify the suspect. Using video and investigative measures, they managed to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony Chargualaf. Investigators discovered that Chargualaf lived across the street from the car wash.

Officers arrested Chargualaf. During the arrest, they found him in possession of a stolen cargo trailer, illegal firearms, ammunition and other stolen property.

Authorities booked Chargualaf in San Luis Obispo County Jail on several charges. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office website does not currently list Chargualaf as being in custody.

Police returned the stolen property, including the cargo trailer, to the rightful owners.

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