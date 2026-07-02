San Luis Obispo police arrest alleged High Street Deli vandal

July 2, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested the man who allegedly vandalized High Street Deli earlier this week. The suspect is also accused of committing similar vandalism at another deli in San Luis Obispo.

On Tuesday, dispatchers sent officers to the original High Street Deli location at 350 High Street over a vandalism report. Officers found extensive vandalism throughout the outdoor patio at the sandwich shop, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The vandal had used a blue marker to write messages on the outdoor tables and signs. The messages included a phone number and many words with dollar signs in place of letters. Officials estimated the damage to be in excess of $7,000.

High Street Deli provided officers with surveillance camera footage that showed a male suspect writing on the patio furniture. Police identified the suspect as Benjamin Weldon, 42, whom they describe as a transient living in San Luis Obispo. Weldon uses the moniker “Gucci $killet.”

Later on Tuesday, the police department received a report of similar vandalism at Lincoln Deli, located at 496 Broad Street. The Lincoln Deli damage was estimated at $1,000.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers located Weldon near downtown. Officers arrested Weldon for felony vandalism.

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