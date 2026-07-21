Man found guilty of assaulting clerk in San Luis Obispo

July 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A jury convicted a 40-year-old San Luis Obispo man of robbing a Smart & Final and assaulting a 67-year-old grocery store employee.

Robert Wade Moore IV was found guilty of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and resisting a peace officer. He faces up to five years in prison.

On Dec. 22, 2025, the 67-year-old victim was working at the Smart & Final store on Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo. The victim was in the produce section near the entrance when he saw Moore, who was carrying several food items, grab a three-pack of cider and walked out of the store without paying for any of the items.

The victim followed Moore out of the store and confronted him about the stolen merchandise. When the victim attempted to grab the cider, Moore began throwing items and striking the victim.

Surveillance video captured Moore repeatedly hitting the victim, including swinging the three-pack of cider at him multiple times. Moore also struck the victim on the top of the head with a cider bottle, causing a large lump.

A man loading groceries into his vehicle heard Moore yelling and saw him striking the victim, who was on the ground. The citizen ran over and intervened.

Moore threw a container of milk at the good Samaritan and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

“No one who goes to work to serve our community should be beaten for doing the right thing, and no one who steps in to protect a stranger should be attacked for their courage,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This victim and the good Samaritan who came to his aid showed exactly the kind of character that holds our community together.”

The following day, employees at SLO Ranch Market reported a man had locked himself in a bathroom and refused to come out, preventing cleaning staff from accessing the closed business.

Officers located Moore inside the bathroom with his belongings, including his bicycle. As officers placed Moore in handcuffs, they discovered he had two knives on him.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

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