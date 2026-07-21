Pismo Beach releases bear alert

July 21, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple callers reported a bear wandering about in the area of James Way in Pismo Beach on Monday. While Fish and Wildlife is aware of the bear, it will not be responding at this time.

“In most cases, bears will move along on their own if left undisturbed,” according to the Pismo Beach Police Department. “Please only call 911 if the bear is actively creating a dangerous situation.”

The department recommends people keep their doors and windows secured, bring pets indoors, avoid approaching or attempting to feed the bear, give the bear plenty of space, and allow it to leave the area on its own.

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