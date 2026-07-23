Police seek witnesses to hit-and-run crash in Atascadero

July 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero officers are asking that anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday evening contact the police department.

At approximately 5 p,m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 7100 block of El Camino Real involving a vehicle and a scooter. Upon arrival, officers determined one of the motorists had fled the scene on foot.

Officers later located the suspect near the intersection of Curbaril and San Luis avenues. The injured motorist sustained moderate, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about the crash to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

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