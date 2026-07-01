Parolee arrested for robbing elderly man in San Luis Obispo

July 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a homeless parolee for allegedly robbing an elderly man on Monday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Prado Road over a reported robbery. Investigators determined the suspect, 60-year-old Anthony Smith, approached the elderly victim from behind, placed his hands on the victim’s shoulders and instructed him not to turn around, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Smith then took the victim’s phone out of his pocket and searched the elderly man for additional property, after which he fled the area. The victim did not suffer any injuries during the robbery.

Police quickly located Smith near the intersection of Higuera Street and Granada Drive. Officers recovered the stolen phone while investigating the robbery.

Officers arrested Smith on felony charges of robbery, elder abuse and a parole violation. Smith, whom police describe as a transient living in San Luis Obispo, is currently on parole for a burglary offense.

Smith currently remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail amount set, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

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