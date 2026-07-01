San Luis Obispo’s High Street Deli vandalized

July 1, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vandal scribbled messages over much of an outdoor seating area at the original High Street Deli location in San Luis Obispo on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

High Street Deli posted photos of the vandalism on Instagram. The vandal’s messages include a phone number and many words with dollar signs in place of letters, photos show.

Multiple commenters on Instagram say the messages resemble vandalism or graffiti elsewhere in San Luis Obispo, including at other restaurants.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the incident. Investigators may have identified a suspect in the case.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...