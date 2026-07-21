Pismo Beach man convicted of violating protective order

July 21, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County jury on Friday convicted a Pismo Beach man of violating a criminal protective order for domestic violence.

In the early evening of Sept. 10, 2025, Pismo Beach police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence. Officers contacted Paul James Meagher, who was reportedly arguing with the protected victim and refusing to leave the location.

A records check revealed that Meagher, now 36, was the subject of an active criminal protective order that prohibited him from harassing, threatening, striking, assaulting or disturbing the peace of the victim, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Meagher had an argument with the victim, which escalated when the man became aggressive. He knocked items off walls, threw objects and made threatening statements after she attempted to contact his probation officer.

Meagher intentionally struck her with his shoulder while walking past her.

The Pismo Beach man’s conviction for violating a protective order is a misdemeanor offense. Meagher faces a maximum sentence of up to one year in county jail. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

“Domestic violence has no place in our community, and we take violations of a protective order seriously,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement. “Our criminal and victim justice system is committed to enforcing these orders, holding offenders accountable, and ensuring the safety of victims who rely on the court’s protection. We thank the jury for their service and for ensuring a just and truthful outcome.”

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