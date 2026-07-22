Lost hiker rescued at Montana de Oro State Park

July 21, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County search team on July 17 rescued a man visiting from another country who was hiking at Montaña de Oro State Park when he lost his way.

The man was hiking alone in the Valencia Peak area of Montaña de Oro State Park when he called his family to say he was lost. He also said that his cell phone battery was nearly depleted.

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers launched a coordinated air and ground search of the area’s trail system. Approximately one hour after operations began, searchers found the hiker.

The hiker was cold and disoriented, but otherwise uninjured. He was safely escorted back to the trailhead, where he was reunited with his family.

The sheriff’s office reminds anyone planning to hike to take a few simple precautions before heading out on the trail:

“Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Carry a fully charged cell phone along with a portable battery pack, and bring plenty of water and appropriate clothing. Avoid hiking alone whenever possible.”

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