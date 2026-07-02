Santa Maria police use drone to catch armed parolee
July 2, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police officers caught and arrested an armed parolee on Wednesday with help from a drone.
Prior to 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Chapel Street over a report of a man armed with a handgun. When officers attempted to contact the suspect, they determined he was a wanted parolee, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The suspect fled by foot while armed with the handgun, prompting officers to quickly establish a perimeter. Patrol officers deployed the police department’s drone, with which they successfully located the suspect.
Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident. During the arrest, police seized a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.
Authorities booked the suspect in Santa Barbara County Jail on parole and weapons-related charges.
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