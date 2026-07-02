Santa Maria police use drone to catch armed parolee

July 2, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers caught and arrested an armed parolee on Wednesday with help from a drone.

Prior to 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Chapel Street over a report of a man armed with a handgun. When officers attempted to contact the suspect, they determined he was a wanted parolee, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect fled by foot while armed with the handgun, prompting officers to quickly establish a perimeter. Patrol officers deployed the police department’s drone, with which they successfully located the suspect.

Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident. During the arrest, police seized a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.

Authorities booked the suspect in Santa Barbara County Jail on parole and weapons-related charges.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...