Evolution and the Oceano Dunes

July 2, 2026

OPINION by GARY KIRKLAND

I read that a new group has teamed up with a Chumash tribe to sue the state to close the Oceano Dunes to off-road vehicles. This group is claiming they are saving endangered species and biodiversity.

When I took biology classes in college, the professors taught us evolution as major tenet of the biological sciences. One primary precept of evolution is “survival of the fit.”

Species not fit for the environment either adapts or becomes extinct. The fossil evidence shows that over 99% of all species that have ever lived on earth are extinct.

When one looks for biodiversity, one should study Antarctica. People have found fossils of palm trees and dinosaurs. Antarctica used to be on the equator according to plate tectonic theory.

Humans are part of nature. The evidence is overwhelming. What humans do is natural. Again, the evidence is overwhelming. Snowy plovers fly for short distances and lay their eggs on the sand at the beach.

If an off-road vehicle wipes out a snowy plover that is evolution at work. Snowy plovers should become extinct if they cannot adapt to a vehicle.

People should not waste valuable resources on species that have little chance of survival. Life is just fine without biodiversity.

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