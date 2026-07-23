San Luis Obispo woman arrested for elder and child abuse

July 23, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a woman on Wednesday for both elder and child abuse that allegedly occurred during a family dispute this week.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a caller reported a family disturbance involving an elderly victim on the 1500 block of Palm Street. Officers determined a woman had allegedly assaulted her elderly mother and a juvenile during an altercation inside the home, according to the SLO Police Department.

In fear of more violence, the juvenile ran away from the house, and the elderly woman locked herself inside a bathroom.

Officers entered the home and located the suspect, 40-year-old Aubrie Hilstein, who was inside a bedroom. Police took Hilstein into custody without incident.

Authorities booked Hilstein in San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of elder abuse and battery and a misdemeanor count of child abuse. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office website does not currently list Hilstein as being in custody.

The elderly victim received treatment at the scene for her injuries.

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