Victim suffers a head injury, Atascadero assailant released without bail

July 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors asked a judge to increase the bail for an Atascadero woman who seriously injured a man she carjacked in Arroyo Grande; the court released the alleged assailant without bond.

On July 18, Daniel Castilleja left his key in the ignition of his silver Nissan Sentra and went into the 7-Eleven on Elm Street in Arroyo Grande. Castilleja left the store to find his car door open and a woman in the driver’s seat.

After running to his car, Castilleja attempted to pull Cherisse Duggan of Atascadero out of the car and then grabbed the keys in an attempt to turn off the car. Duggan fought for the keys, attempted to push Castilleja out of his car and hit the gas, according to court records.

As she drove away, Castilleja fell from the car. In an attempt to stop her, a witness stood in front of the Nissan, but Duggan continued to speed away.

Emergency responders transported Castilleja to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. After determining he was suffering from a brain bleed, medical personnel transported the victim to a trauma center.

Using technology, investigators tracked the vehicle for several hours as Duggan headed northbound on Highway 101.

CHP officers stopped Duggan in Salinas, but she refused to leave her vehicle.

Officers deployed a police dog, that jumped into the stolen vehicle while Duggan screamed. With the K-9 biting one arm, officers subdued Duggan.

Arroyo Grande officers arrested Duggan on felony counts of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and vehicle theft.

Duggan has a history of evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving without a license. On June 28, 2025, law enforcement arrested Duggan for driving without a license and evading arrest.

Instead of a court trial, the judge granted Duggan misdemeanor diversion, in which all charges would be dismissed if she avoided illegal acts for one year.

However, it appears Duggan violated her diversion requirements during the July 18 incident.

Shortly after her arrest, prosecutors asked the court to increase Duggan’s bail to $500,000 regarding the carjacking. SLO County Superior Court Judge Crystal Seiler approved the request.

However, on July 21, Judge Seiler agreed to release Duggan from custody without bail on a post arraignment monitoring program. Duggan agreed she would not drink alcohol, do drugs, drive or possess a firearm while out of jail without bail. The prosecution noted their objection.

Duggan is scheduled to be arraigned on July 28 on the charges related to the carjacking and the misdemeanor diversion violation.

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