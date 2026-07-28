Deputies searching for suspect who robbed Target in Goleta

July 27, 2026



By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed who robbed the Target store in Goleta on Monday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a caller reported a robbery at the Target on Hollister Avenue. Deputies learned a man tried to purchase two iPads using a stolen credit card.

When the transaction was declined, the suspect grabbed the iPads while claiming he was carrying a firearm, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect fled Target before deputies arrived. He was last seen running westbound through the shopping center parking lot.

Sheriff’s officials describe the suspect as a black male in his early 20s. He was wearing a blue disposable face mask, blue sweatpants and athletic shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone who sees the suspect call 911 immediately. Officials also ask that anyone who has information about the suspect call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

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