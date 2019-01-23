Front Page  »  

Man charged with murder over Nipomo crash

January 23, 2019

Edgar Saul Rojas Morales

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged a Santa Maria man with murder over a DUI crash in Nipomo that killed an 82-year-old woman. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10: 30 p.m. on Dec. 1, Edgar Saul Rojas Morales, 23, was driving north in the southbound lane of Thompson Avenue when he crashed head-on into a BMW driven by Maricela Marquez, 55, of Santa Maria. The crash killed Santa Maria woman Maria Medina, who was a passenger in Marquez’s car. Morales suffered major injuries in the crash, while Marquez emerged with minor injuries.

Morales was previously convicted of DUI, which makes him eligible to face a murder charge as a result of the deadly crash. A state law requires DUI offenders to agree that if they drive under the influence again and a person dies as a result of it, they may face a second-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors have charged Morales with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Morales also faces enhancements for causing great bodily harm and driving with a suspended license.

Morales faces 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
sbjcl

Don’t count on Scumbag Dan Dow putting this dirt bag away. Doesn’t prosecute the sheriff for blatant murder, lets the biggest opiate dealer in county history get away, has a jury dismissed because he can’t follow the judges instructions. Good luck to the deceased’s family getting justice.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
01/23/2019 6:29 pm
pi-on

Too bad he didn’t hit and kill a retiring pastor in Morro Bay. He would’ve been out after nine years in the pokey.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
01/23/2019 6:02 pm
SLOBIRD

Give him the death penalty. Make sure this dirt bag never sees daylight again. Oh yea, this is Dow’s office prosecuting, it will be minimum sentencing and reaching a politicial correct plea bargain deal, even though he was with a driver’s license because he had it revoked for a DUI and signed the agreement to be fully prosecuted if caught driving while DUI. This will be y turning point for DA DOW!


Vote Up14Vote Down 
01/23/2019 9:32 am
﻿