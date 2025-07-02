Deputies shoot, kill suspect in Los Osos

July 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies shot and killed an armed man on Tuesday evening in Los Osos.

Shortly before midnight, a woman called 911 to report she was concerned for her safety. A 40-year-old man with a history of violent behavior and known to possess weapons was outside her home on the 2300 block of Fresno Street.

Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the residence. While one deputy was speaking with the woman, additional deputies searched for the suspect, a man from Chowchilla.

Shortly after, deputies spotted the suspect near the woman’s home. As deputies made contact, the suspect pulled out a handgun, according to deputies.

Both deputies in the area shot at the suspect, who went to the ground.

The deputies rendering aid to the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene The deputies were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Detective Division is currently investigating the incident. In line with standard procedure, the involved deputies will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

