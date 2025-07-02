SLO County party chair calls federal officers steroid-jacked monsters

July 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The head of the San Luis Obispo Democratic Party is asking local law enforcement to agree to support undocumented immigrants and to take a stand against federal officers.

Late last night, Democratic party Chair Tom Fulks posted his plea on Facebook. He is asking elected officials to demand their police chiefs and the sheriff explain whose side they are on and what they will do if federal law enforcement attempts to arrest people in their communities.

Tom Fulks’ Facebook post

“Note to local law enforcement: Whose side are you on?

“It’s past time SLO County’s elected leaders do their most important job – protect the health and welfare of the people they represent.

“They must demand the top brass of local law enforcement agencies they oversee to tell us, the people who pay them, what they plan to do when the violence besetting the American people in the name of our own government visits our streets.

“The state-sanctioned kidnappings by Trump’s masked, unidentified, plain-clothed secret police are terrorizing communities, disappearing immigrants and American citizens alike – destroying trust between the people and the officers we pay to protect and serve us.

“We’ve seen the sickening videos: heavily armed goons ripping moms from their weeping children, chasing farm workers through fields, punching harmless, defenseless old men, violently shackling women, gleefully traumatizing entire communities like it’s a video game.

“These raging, steroid-jacked monsters are out of control, threatening arrest and pointing loaded guns at anyone who loudly objects or records their atrocities.

“These violent affronts to our freedoms, the law and our democracy are making their way to SLO County. Now those responsible for civilian oversight of local law enforcement must take action – before it’s too late.

“Residents of every city in SLO County – Paso Robles, Atascadero, Morro Bay, SLO, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande – must pressure their city councils to summon their police chiefs and require them to stand before the public and answer these simple questions:

Whose side are you on? The people you’re paid to protect and serve, or the masked, armed interlopers because they’re “fellow” officers?

If we call 911 asking for protection against an unidentified armed gang threatening violence, will you come to our aid?

Can we count on you to force these thugs to identify themselves?

How are we to know which “law enforcement” character is real and which is an imposter, like the killer in Minnesota: masked, no identifying insignia, refusing to talk?

Or will you claim neutrality, stand by and watch while we’re threatened, abused and terrorized by what looks like unprofessional, untrained, violence-craving bounty hunters?

“SLO County law enforcement, including our elected county sheriff, must address these questions now, before the mayhem begins here. Each local law enforcement agency must give a public account of their stance before the regime’s violence reaches our doors.

“No one in SLO County should misapprehend what to expect from those we pay to protect and serve us.

“Local law enforcement has acted in good faith during every street rally in SLO County since March. The test of this goodwill is upon us.

“We have the power to get answers, through our local elected leaders. They must do their primary job – protect the health and welfare of our communities – and put this item on their next meeting agendas.

“Call your city manager, city council members, county supervisor and demand it.

“Speak up during the public comment periods at council and board meetings. Call for action. They should have done this already, on their own, but it looks like it’s up to us, the people, to force the issue.

“Whose side are your officers on? We have a right to know. Now.”

