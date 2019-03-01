Grover Beach bank robber captured

February 28, 2019

A 44-year-old man who robbed banks in both Grover Beach and Long Beach while wielding a gun was indicted by a federal grand jury yesterday, according to the FBI. [Cal Coast Times]

The indictment charges Dino Tabar Trias, a transient who has ties to Sacramento and Bakersfield, with two counts of armed bank robbery. On an unrelated charge, Trias was arrested in Kern County last month.

On Dec. 7, Trias entered the Rabobank at 899 West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach, brandished a black handgun he had concealed in his waistband, and demanded cash from a teller. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, Trias fled the bank driving away in a blue Infinity sedan.

On Jan. 22, Trias entered a Comerica Bank in Long Beach, approached the teller, brandished a weapon, and demanded cash before fleeing the bank.

Based on a joint investigation by the Grover Beach Police Department, the Long Beach Police Department and the FBI, information was developed that identified Trias as the suspect in both cases. Trias was taken into federal custody on Feb. 13.

