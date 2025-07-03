SLO police arrest road rage suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian

July 3, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man last Friday who allegedly struck a pedestrian with his pickup truck after engaging in an altercation with the individual on Highway 101.

At 11:18 a.m., dispatchers sent officers to the 500 block of Broad Street. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that a driver intentionally struck a pedestrian amid road rage incident that originated on Highway 101, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Witness statements and video footage indicate the suspect and victim exchanged hand gestures and words while traffic was backed up on the highway. The victim exited the highway, parked in the 500 block of Broad Street and exited his vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect followed the victim and tried to run him over. The victim needed to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The suspect put his pickup truck in reverse and deliberately backed it into the victim, pinning him against his own truck. The suspect then fled the scene.

A witness who was on Broad Street took a photo of the suspect’s truck and provided the image to officers. Police checked license plate records and determined Miguel Solisvargas of Nipomo was the owner of the truck.

Officials issued a be on the lookout to local law enforcement. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies then located the vehicle at the home of Solisvargas.

SLOPD detectives traveled to Nipomo, contacted Solisvargas at his home and arrested him. Officers booked Solisvargas in SLO County Jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism. Solisvargas is not currently listed as being in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website.

The victim sustained minor to moderate injuries and declined to be transported to the hospital in an ambulance. Later that afternoon, however, the victim sought treatment at a local hospital.

