Brush fire in Atascadero leads to Highway 101 lane closure

July 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A vegetation fire in Atascadero led to the temporary closure of both northbound lanes of highway 101 near Traffic Way.

Shortly before 11:40 a.m., a caller reported a vegetation fire burning near the highway. Firefighters contained the blaze to a small area under the highway overpass.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Shortly before noon, officers opened one northbound lane.

