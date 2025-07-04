Brush fire in Atascadero leads to Highway 101 lane closure
July 4, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A vegetation fire in Atascadero led to the temporary closure of both northbound lanes of highway 101 near Traffic Way.
Shortly before 11:40 a.m., a caller reported a vegetation fire burning near the highway. Firefighters contained the blaze to a small area under the highway overpass.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Shortly before noon, officers opened one northbound lane.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines