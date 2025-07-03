Belsher’s San Luis Obispo home to be sold at sheriff’s auction

July 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Attorney John Belsher’s former home in San Luis Obispo is slated to be sold at a sheriff’s auction on July 16 to help pay a $3.6 million fraud judgement.

In a scheme rife with fraud and deceit, Belsher bilked his clients out of millions of dollars while living a life of luxury. On May 23, 2024, Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley ordered Belsher and his partner Ryan Petetit-Wright to pay a more than $3.6 million judgement to Jeff and Debora Chase.

After the Chases’ lawsuit was filed, John and Jody Belsher resigned as trustees of a trust that held their home on El Cerrito Street. The couple then appointed one of their children as trustee, a change that was not reported to the court.

While the Chases worked to force a sale of the home, Belsher argued the property was in an irrevocable trust and that he had no control or benefit from the property.

However, in a letter sent to their neighbors in Arizona where they moved following the judgement, Belsher claimed they need to sell or rent their home in California to make ends meet.

Judge Kelley rejected Belsher’s arguments and ruled that the Chases could hold a sheriff’s auction on the 2606 El Cerrito Street property. The auction is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 16 at the San Luis Obispo Courthouse, room 236.

After losing multiple motions to stop the sale, John Belsher filed another third party claim regarding his children. Judge Kelley ordered the sheriff not to release the levy and set a hearing on Belsher’s latest motion for July 15.

