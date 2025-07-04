Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County at 52,592 acres, more evacuations

July 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

At 52,592 acres, the Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County is now the largest fire in California in 2025. The blaze is currently 10% contained.

The fast moving fire is burning in a rural area near Highway 166 in rough terrain. High winds, dry brush andkkkk high temperatures have fed the fire.

Northeast winds have pushed the fire into the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

Officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings for communities in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties near Highway 166.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166.

