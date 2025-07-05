Fire leads to water shortage in Templeton

July 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A massive fire at the Templeton Feed and Grain on July 4 has left the community low on water.

The Templeton Fire Department is asking residents within the boundaries of the Templeton CSD to limit all indoor water use. This includes showers, laundry and cleaning.

In addition, there is no permitted outside watering for July 5.

Templeton Community Services District is critically low on water because of the amount of water used to fight the fire. It took firefighters more than two hours to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters remain on the scene checking for hot spots.

