Massive fire at iconic Templeton Feed & Grain

July 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A massive fire burned for hours at the iconic Templeton Feed and Grain on the evening of July 4.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a fire at the feed store on Main Street in downtown Templeton. As firefighters battled the blaze, flames shot from the top of the 80 foot grain silos.

Members of the community watched as the building burned, some crying at the loss of the structure built in 1912.

Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hot spots.

