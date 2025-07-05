Front Page  »  

Massive fire at iconic Templeton Feed & Grain

July 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A massive fire burned for hours at the iconic Templeton Feed and Grain on the evening of July 4.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a fire at the feed store on Main Street in downtown Templeton. As firefighters battled the blaze, flames shot from the top of the 80 foot grain silos.

Members of the community watched as the building burned, some crying at the loss of the structure built in 1912.

Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hot spots.

 


My mother is soon to be 96 years old. When she would go here for her feed and such, we would meet up for lunch in Templeton or Paso. She has always mentioned how she didn’t have to load anything as the worker’s knew her well!

That was years ago though but she recently mentioned how she enjoyed going into Templeton from California Valley. She is at the age where we might not mention this sad moment but I remembered our routine. She looked forward to having lunch with her family mostly but we looked forward when she had to get her feed. Many of our family members still remember her and her horses.

We have her living in town now as it’s too harsh out there but she has fond memories of Templeton.

What a horrible loss with history but these things happen…..just curious about this story!


