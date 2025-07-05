Massive fire at iconic Templeton Feed & Grain
July 5, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A massive fire burned for hours at the iconic Templeton Feed and Grain on the evening of July 4.
Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a fire at the feed store on Main Street in downtown Templeton. As firefighters battled the blaze, flames shot from the top of the 80 foot grain silos.
Members of the community watched as the building burned, some crying at the loss of the structure built in 1912.
Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hot spots.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines